Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dollarama (DOL)

6/8/2023 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2023 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$93.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2023 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$82.00 to C$85.00.

6/8/2023 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00.

5/30/2023 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$95.00.

5/25/2023 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$92.00 to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOL traded up C$0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$86.90. 722,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,964. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$73.38 and a 1 year high of C$88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 831.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.650147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

