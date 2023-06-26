Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spartan Delta (SDE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spartan Delta (TSE: SDE) recently:

6/22/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$6.00.

6/21/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$6.25.

6/20/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00.

5/18/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$18.15.

5/16/2023 – Spartan Delta was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDE traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 637,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.67 and a 1-year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 1.023913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

