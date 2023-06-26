Analyzing fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) & MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for fuboTV and MediaCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaCo 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than MediaCo.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

fuboTV has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaCo has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.7% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of MediaCo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of MediaCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and MediaCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -46.26% -94.34% -34.43% MediaCo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and MediaCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.09 billion 0.50 -$561.48 million ($2.58) -0.73 MediaCo $37.82 million 0.78 -$46.85 million ($1.81) -0.63

MediaCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediaCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MediaCo beats fuboTV on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company also offers digital advertising and event, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

