Analyzing Stagwell (STGW) & Its Rivals

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stagwell to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.67 billion $27.27 million 73.40 Stagwell Competitors $2.42 billion $129.22 million 2,295.44

Stagwell has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Stagwell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 0.56% 15.04% 3.36% Stagwell Competitors -7.85% -7.98% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Stagwell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagwell and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Stagwell Competitors 198 1465 2347 26 2.55

Stagwell presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.01%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 109.60%. Given Stagwell’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagwell beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

