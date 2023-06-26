Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,055 ($39.09).

Anglo American Stock Down 3.6 %

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,248 ($28.77) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,699 ($47.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,427.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,859.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

