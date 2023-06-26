Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

