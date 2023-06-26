Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

