Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.91.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

