Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.