Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $491,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $280,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 82,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

