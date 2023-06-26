Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $78.87 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

