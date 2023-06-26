Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 18,939 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

