Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 72 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $181.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

