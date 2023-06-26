Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $153.40 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $157.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

