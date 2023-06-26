Aragon (ANT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.10 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $174.10 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00013356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

