Argus Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $260.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Argus from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.15.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

