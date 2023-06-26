ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,819 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.7% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $41,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6,226.1% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period.

ARKK stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.68. 2,268,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,244,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

