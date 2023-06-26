Ark Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Ark has a total market cap of $43.85 million and $8.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002215 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002740 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,865,562 coins and its circulating supply is 173,866,348 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

