Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 233 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

