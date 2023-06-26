Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,164. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

