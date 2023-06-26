Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $33.41. 11,900,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,917,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

