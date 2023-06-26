Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,510,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,482,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

