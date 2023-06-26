Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $7.51 Million Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Holly Energy Partners comprises approximately 5.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.34% of Holly Energy Partners worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HEP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.62. 25,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

