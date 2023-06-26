Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. 1,742,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

