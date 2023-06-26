Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 1,179 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 73,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 73,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.0 %

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

