Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $5.49 on Monday, reaching $251.11. 62,045,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,443,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $795.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

