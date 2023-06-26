Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) & Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Financial Comparison

Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF – Get Rating) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Global Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Global Group $455.51 million 1.62 -$120.76 million $0.10 41.82 Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.75 $33.80 billion $2.63 3.74

Analyst Recommendations

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Global Group and Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Global Group N/A N/A N/A Bank of China 21.54% 8.93% 0.78%

Summary

Bank of China beats Arrow Global Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

