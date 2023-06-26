Arweave 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.73 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00017852 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $180.35 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,251.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00740630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00124336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

