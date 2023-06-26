Aspen Group (APZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Aspen Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

