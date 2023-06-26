Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $161.38

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 132333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.91.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $77,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.