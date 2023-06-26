Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $680.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $669.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

