Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $824.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $720.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.92. The company has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,645 shares of company stock worth $10,443,148 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

