Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.03

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 53982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPW shares. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Ault Global in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of Ault Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Ault Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Ault Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Ault Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Ault Global Trading Down 8.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.