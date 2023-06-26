Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $159.28 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.21 or 0.00043922 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and approximately $159.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,918,070 coins and its circulating supply is 345,198,620 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

