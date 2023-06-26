Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVES. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

AVES stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $261.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

