Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 244,333 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. 12,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,485. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

