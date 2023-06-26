Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Buys $4,777,500.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Hadi Partovi purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hadi Partovi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.61. 860,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

