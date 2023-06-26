B. Riley Begins Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.97.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -210.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

