B. Riley Trims Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Target Price to $12.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.
NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 176,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
