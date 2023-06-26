B. Riley Trims Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Target Price to $12.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 176,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

