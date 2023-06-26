Baker Boyer National Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 1.82% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

IMOM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,212 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

