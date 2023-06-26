Baker Boyer National Bank Has $4.41 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $138.54. 341,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.