Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $37,000 in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

RAD traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,328. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

