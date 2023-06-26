Bank of America Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $22.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

