Barclays Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
See Also
- Get a free research report on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.