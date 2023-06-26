Barclays Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

