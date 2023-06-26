Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329,993 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,081,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

