Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,675.00%.

About Basf

(Get Rating

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.