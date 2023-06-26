Beldex Price Up 1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $285.33 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.65 or 0.06213891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,082,617 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,482,617 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

