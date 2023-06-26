Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

