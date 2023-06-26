Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCB. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $782.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.