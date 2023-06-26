Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

